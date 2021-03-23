Emmerdale to air ‘biggest stunt since the pandemic’ next week

It’s Paul and Mandy’s wedding, and it looks as if disaster is about to strike.

“For months now we’ve been waiting for the appalling, horrible truth about Paul to be exposed and of course, we always knew that we would want that truth to come out in a hugely dramatic and explosive way.

“Shooting a colossal stunt with social distancing is no easy task and it took months of meticulous planning. It’s a highly charged, emotional, nail biting, holding-your-breath week of Emmerdale, that promises to leave devastation in its wake and irrevocably change the lives of some of our most loved villagers.” – Laura Show, Producer

A trailer will air from this evening on ITV and offers a snapshot of the action as Jimmy King (Nick Miles) loses control of his vehicle.

The vehicle careers off the road at speed, ploughing into farming buildings sparking a chain of ‘explosive events’ which will eventually lead to the untimely death of at least one character.

The stunt was filmed for real on the outskirts of the village where the programme is filmed in Leeds, and green screen filming techniques were adopted to ensure the cast and crew were able to safely shoot the spectacular scenes.

Speaking about the spectacular stunt, Director Dave Beauchamp says: “I knew I had to make it look and feel special. Every job I do I try to do this, but this felt an especially big challenge with a lot of people wanting it to be something to be proud of.

“We couldn’t have the real actors close for safety reasons so we used a mixture of stunt-doubles and green-screen shots to make you think the actors were in real jeopardy. It does look spectacular, and I am so happy for everyone involved. This would have been a big challenge in normal times, but to be able to achieve this with all the Covid protocols in place is amazing.”

Watch the trailer below: