Walsall headteacher urges West Midlands schools to embrace digital education

Digital education can become the ‘new normal’ for today’s young people.

Walsall headteacher, Jaz Paul, Ryders Hayes Primary, is urging schools in the West Midlands to embrace digital education – the ‘new normal’ for today’s young people – and reach out to EdTech Demonstrator, Lea Forest Primary School, for tailored government-funded expert advice, guidance and training.

“Last year we witnessed the beginning of the digital learning revolution. We need to recognise some changes are here to stay. With the brilliant technical support and staff training provided by Lea Forest – part of the Academies Enterprise Trust (AET) – staff confidence increased significantly,/

“During lockdown they were in full swing live streaming engaging lessons to our pupils and providing differentiated personalised learning to children in need of extra help”. – Jaz Paul, Ryders Hayes Primary

Lea Forest Primary – one of 48 institutions recognised by the DfE for its effective use of technology – helped equip Ryders Hayes’ teachers and teaching assistants with the skills required to create and set up their own virtual classrooms and to continue delivering engaging lessons to pupils remotely. It provided them with information on freely available modern learning platforms, online tutorials and advice on how to streamline the process of sharing files between teachers and students. “The support we received has transformed our delivery of online learning – we have relished being part of this learning community,” said Jaz.

Lea Forest Primary School is part of a national network, funded by the DfE to offer all publicly funded schools and colleges advice, guidance and training in the effective use of technology, including how it can support remote education. Support available includes one to one or small group advice and training, online tutorials, webinars and recorded content.

EdTech Demonstrator Schools in the West Midlands include St Alban’s and Bishop Challoner Catholic College, Birmingham; Pheasey Park Farm Primary School and Early Years Centre, Birmingham and Heart of Worcestershire College, Worcester.

“At AET, we are committed to providing world class data and technology services that help launch children into remarkable lives. The EdTech Demonstrator Programme helps us share our expertise with a wide range of deserving schools, and we’re absolutely delighted to play a key role in this important initiative.” – James Browning, Chief Information Officer at AET

The DfE delivery partner for the programme – a consortium led by the charitable trust LGfL –The National Grid for Learning, and its partners, The Education Foundation and Sheffield Institute of Education – ensures that the Demonstrator Schools and Colleges are supported at a national level.

They facilitate the Demonstrators to share experiences and expertise with other schools and colleges and this can support them with starting their own journey towards transforming and improving the way that teaching, learning and management takes place. Examples of support includes:

“Working with Ryders Hayes has been a real pleasure – from the initial project meeting, the visioning session with John Croxon, IT Operations Manager at Lea Forest and on through to staff training provided by our lead #innovAETor Daren White. We focussed on virtual teaching using the platform, creativity and feedback.

“Across the EdTech Demonstrator programme we are seeing the benefits of the commitment from staff to drive change and improvement in the classroom and beyond using educational technology to create a better ‘new normal’.” – Richard Sparks, eLearning Strategy Manager at AET

♦Ensuring implementation of technology is well-informed, outcomes driven and grounded in pedagogical / business need.

♦Supporting schools and colleges to use technology in a way that reduces unnecessary workload.

♦Drawing on the wider tech offer from the DfE, including use of digital platforms and devices to secure high-quality education through remote education and catch-up activities.

♦Finding financial efficiencies and/or investing to save by, for example, considering a move to cloud-based technology and ensuring existing ‘back-office’ technology properly meets their needs.

♦Helping teachers and leaders realise the potential of assistive technologies to help meet the needs of all pupils, including those with Special Educational Needs and Disabilities (SEND).

“Ultimately we are working to improve the environment for teachers and to promote accessibility, engagement and attainment for students across the country. As a charity we are dedicated to advancing the use of EdTech in schools. The EdTech Demonstrator Programme is a blueprint that harnesses technology and the digital innovation of professionals to transform teaching and learning.” – John Jackson, CEO at LGfL – The National Grid for Learning

Schools and colleges keen to access free support can register their interest on the EdTech demonstrator schools and colleges website.