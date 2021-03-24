Plymouth promotes itself as a summer holiday destination

With summer holidays being reviewed for 2021 more and more people are looking to holiday in the UK, while many may ponder Scarborough, Blackpool and the like, Plymouth is showcasing its virtues as a summer destination.



Britain’s Ocean City is excited to welcome visitors back this summer, as the vibrant waterfront city plans a season brimming with the most spectacular and breath-taking events, that promise an unforgettable staycation.

Bursting with culture and dancing with the taste of land and sea, Plymouth is the beating heart of the South West Coast. Proudly offering both the best in nautical adventure and charming city-scenery, Plymouth is set to host several global events this year, making it a must-visit destination for all.

The impressive event programme will see giant beasts strolling through the city, fireworks that set your soul ablaze and the world’s fastest multihull sailing championship, the pioneering city will be a light at the end of the tunnel for newcomers and seasoned visitors alike.

The 2021 event programme highlights

The Four Nations Ceremony is the UK’s flagship Mayflower 400 event, marking the closure of the international Mayflower 400 commemorations. This impressive theatrical production with live music, song, drama and film will tell the Mayflower story from all angles, including direct from the Native American Wampanoag tribe.

At the heart of the event will be a gigantic choir of 1,000 voices accompanied by the full concert orchestra of HM Royal Marines Band, Plymouth. Visiting dignitaries from the four nations (the UK, US, Netherlands and Wampanoag) will also be taking part, reflecting on what that historical voyage means to our world today.

One of the world’s most impressive sail racing events, SailGP, will stop in Plymouth in 2021, following the season opening events in Bermuda and Taranto, Italy. Known as Britain’s Ocean City, Plymouth has been selected to host the Great Britain Grand Prix, the third event of SailGP Season 2.

SailGP features eight national teams made up of the sport’s top athletes including Britain’s own Sir Ben Ainslie, the world’s most successful Olympic sailor leading the Great Britain SailGP Team.

The high-speed, adrenaline-filled racing will take place on Plymouth Sound each day, alongside onshore activity throughout the afternoon in the race village where you can watch the action “close- up” on big screens whilst looking out over the racecourse from Plymouth’s famous Hoe.

This August, theatre-makers Trigger will stage The Hatchling, an extraordinary outdoor performance bringing a worldwide myth to life. A giant puppet in the form of a dragon will appear in Plymouth and roam through the city, exploring its new surroundings and interacting with the public.

The Hatchling, which stands at over 6.5m tall, is the largest ever puppet to be solely human-operated. It is constructed from super lightweight carbon fibre weighing less than a piece of hand luggage, allowing it to be operated by a team of 36 puppeteers working in rotation in groups of 15. Upon hatching the dragon will explore her environment, stopping traffic as her curiosity takes her through the city and she meets members of the public.

The dragon was designed by a paleontologist and is based on the pterosaur, a prehistoric reptile that was one of the largest flying animals ever to have lived. At sunset on Sunday 15 August, she will undertake a miraculous metamorphosis into a kite, unfolding her wings spanning over 20m. Flying from a clifftop, she will soar into the sky and across the sea in a once-in-a-lifetime spectacle for a live audience.

The Hatchling was conceived by Angie Bual, Artistic Director of Trigger, who was inspired by the idea of the dragon as a universal and unifying symbol. For more information visit www.thehatchling.co.uk ​

The world-famous British Firework Championships is set to return to Plymouth’s waterfront in August, this popular annual event attracts approximately 100,000 people over two nights. Under the sparkling night sky, viewers will enjoy spectacular pyrotechnics that will illuminate Plymouth Sound, as six top firework companies battle it out over two nights, each putting on an awe-inspiring ten-minute display in an attempt to be crowned the winner.

1 Big Summer, a 3-day music event will take place on Plymouth Hoe on the August bank holiday weekend with each day curated to appeal to a plethora of musical tastes, genres and audiences. Friday 27th August will see Ibiza Classics 2021, featuring a full live 26-piece orchestra and a soundtrack that will transport listeners through three decades of iconic white isle classics.

On Saturday 28th August, the ‘1 Big Summer’ day festival and main event follows suit with one of the biggest events ever held on the Hoe. Featuring an array of UK chart topping acts and entertainment throughout the day, it’s ‘the party we’ve all been waiting for’.

Sunday 29th August is one for the whole family. ‘The Great British Sausage and Cider Festival’ will offer an unprecedented array of craft cider, sausage flavours, street food and entertainment, including stage games, and competitions. There will also be some special guests in the shape of some of the UK’s best-known arena and festival bands, alongside a fantastic line up of local talent.

The Box officially opened last September, amidst the pandemic, summer 2021 will be the first opportunity for many to experience one of the UK’s most impressive new cultural venues. It’s highly recommended that visitors try to catch a glimpse of the Mayflower 400: Legend and Legacy exhibition, which sheds new light on a story which has endured for more than four centuries.

From 18th May to 11th July 2021, the Box will also host its first touring exhibition – Wampum: Stories from the Shells of Native America. Like Mayflower 400: Legend and Legacy, the exhibition is an important part of Plymouth’s ongoing Mayflower 400 commemorations. Created in partnership with the Wampanoag people, who have lived in North-Eastern America for 12,000 years, this exhibition centres on a newly created wampum belt – a symbolic and sacred object for the Wampanoag. The belt will be shown alongside historic materials from the British Museum and Saffron Walden Museum to explore Wampanoag life in America today, the impact of the past as well as the Wampanoag’s creative aspirations for the future.

Tickets for The Box will be available to book from mid-April. For ticket information visit www.theboxplymouth.com.

This Land, Theatre Royal Plymouth’s first-ever trans-Atlantic community production, premieres on The Lyric stage at Theatre Royal Plymouth in September 2021. The theatrical event marks the 400-year anniversary of the Mayflower’s journey and its impact upon arrival in America.

Directed by Alan Lane, This Land is performed by a community cast from Plymouth and members of the Wampanoag Tribe from Massachusetts and explores the story of why the Pilgrims fled, interwoven with that of the Wampanoag Tribe as they go about their daily lives, unaware of the Mayflower’s arrival and the enduring impact it would have on their way of life.

Tickets back on sale soon – check www.theatreroyal.com for updates.