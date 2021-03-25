Your Pick of the Plots for Thursday, March 25.

As Stacey waits for her lawyer to arrive, Jean catches up with Ruby who tells her she is going to drop the charges. Stacey’s baffled when Jean tells her the good news. At the doctors, Ruby and Martin are told that Ruby might have endometriosis.

Meanwhile, Kush is planning to tell Arthur that he may not be around for a while. Gray convinces him not to include Whitney in his plans, leaving her free to help him. Whitney offers her support when an issue arises with Mack, and Gray uses the opportunity to plant seeds of doubt about Kush.

The following day, Gray disrupts Whitney’s plans for a date night with Kush by asking her to look after the kids. Undeterred, Kush brings the date to No.1 but Gray erupts when he walks in on the romantic display.

Elsewhere, desperate to prove himself to Kheerat, Vinny takes on a job looking after an associate of Stas. Vinny’s interest piques when he spots a bag full of gold bars but as he gets in the car, he is shocked to find the businessman is dead.

Also, Ben helps Kheerat teach the thief-slash-vandal a lesson.

EastEnders, 7.40pm and 8.05pm, BBC One

Aaron makes his excuses.

Meanwhile, Andrea makes a demand.

Elsewhere, Dawn is heartbroken; Faith plays the domestic goddess.

Emmerdale, ITV, 6.45pm

Conniving George gets John Paul to reveal Nancy’s secret, and then he spreads the gossip around the village like wildfire. Nancy feels betrayed by John Paul. Later, George gets John Paul very drunk, and tells him all about his plan to ruin his friendship with Nancy.

Meanwhile, Sienna tries to rise above Summer’s taunts, but Liberty decides to find out what she’s is playing at. Later, Summer finds Sienna and calls a truce, but how will she react?

Elsewhere, Brad reassures Fergus that the deal is in hand however he and Felix fear Warren is not fit for the job. Brad thinks that Toby might be right for it.

Hollyoaks, Channel 4, 6.30pm

Bear meets the infamous Miranda Evans, and Sid puzzles over his first labour. Emma has to get a fractured family to come together when a graduation day becomes too much.

Doctors, BBC One, 1.45pm