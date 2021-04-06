Gala Spins to sponsor Celebrity Juice

Celebrity Juice welcomes Gala Spins as new ITV2 sponsor.

“We are thrilled to be sponsoring the new series of Celebrity Juice, such a fun filled show that will really appeal to our target audience here at Gala Spins. We hope we can bring some joy to the TV screens of people all over the UK!” – Jonathan Bowden, Director Gala Brands at Gala Spins

Online slots and games brand, Gala Spins, has this week announced its sponsorship of the hugely popular panel show, Celebrity Juice, the ITV2 fun star-themed show hosted by Keith Lemon.

Running from 8th April, the juice is squeezed once more on ITV2 at 10pm, for an eight-week series. The sponsorship campaign will feature gameplay on Gala spins being interrupted by all the madness and mayhem that happens on the show.

Celebrity Juice has been on TV since 2008 winning many high-profile industry awards, including a TV Choice Award, National Television Award and a BAFTA.

Celebrity Juice returns on Thursday evening on ITV2 at 10pm

In the first of the new series joining regular team captains Emily Atack and Laura Whitmore this week for more silly games and over-the-top fun are Capital Breakfast DJ Roman Kemp, Strictly Come Dancing judge Shirley Ballas, comedian Judi Love and reality star Jamie Laing.

ITV also recently announced that Maya Jama is to join as a regular panellist, following in the footsteps of Gino D’Acampo. Maya will become a regular guest on the panel after multiple appearances in the last series.

“We have such a fantastic community vibe over on Gala Spins, and we can’t wait to welcome the Celebrity Juice fans to the family.” – Jonathan Bowden, Director Gala Brands at Gala Spins

