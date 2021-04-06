The Snackmasters take on KFC

Our TV highlight for April 6th.

NEW SERIES

Fred Sirieix returns with a new extraordinary culinary challenge, as two of the country’s finest chefs attempt to replicate the secret recipes behind Britain’s best-loved snacks.

In this edition, two intensely competitive rivals take on the mighty KFC – as they tackle not only the top-selling Zinger Burger but also attempt something that’s never been achieved before: replicating the top-secret recipe for KFC’s legendary original chicken recipe.

Related Story: Craig Revel-Horwood goes KFC for Comic Relief

Fine dining firebrand Tom Aikens, from Muse in Belgravia, the youngest ever chef to receive two Michelin stars, and cocky upstart Alex Bond, from Nottingham’s acclaimed Alchemilla, have just seven days to perfect their recipes, before cooking them head to head for KFC’s big bosses, who will choose a winner.

As the chefs take different but equally outlandish approaches in their quests for a perfect replica, comedian Jayde Adams goes behind the scenes of KFC’s factories to reveal how the famous products are really made.

Snackmasters, Channel 4, 9.20 pm

All four episodes of the series will be available to stream or download for free on All 4 from 6 April, following the transmission of this episode.