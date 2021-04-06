Judy Garland’s Beach House goes up for sale

The Malibu beach house where Judy Garland lived with her young daughter, Liza, is for sale.

Judy Garland’s Malibu beach house where she lived with her second husband, Vincente Minnelli, and their daughter, Liza, has gone on the market.

The home was built in 1947 with the Minnelli family moving into it not long after it was completed. They remained there throughout the 1950s. However, fans of the Somewhere Over The Rainbow singer won’t find any remnants of the actress as the home was completely reimaged in 2013.

If you’ve deep pocket’s its yours for $3.895 million, around £2.817 million.

Measuring 1,311 square feet, the former Garland-Minnelli beach house is on Malibu’s Las Tunas Beach within a stretch of beach homes that have been the backdrop for a number of films. Enjoying uninterrupted ocean-and-beach views, the house has three bedrooms and three baths with a double-view fireplace for both the vaulted-ceiling living room and dining room.

Designed in Cape Cod style, entry is through a private courtyard. The first floor has views straight out to sea through ten-foot accordion doors opening onto the expansive deck where one can sunbathe or entertain guests. The kitchen has been completely updated with marble countertops and Viking appliances. Upstairs, the master bedroom opens onto its own private oceanfront deck.

The listing agent for the former Garland home is Sally Forster Jones, Compass, Los Angeles.