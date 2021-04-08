Ciarán Dowd’s Don Rodolfo heads to BBC Two

The short focuses on the “total butthead” who is barricaded inside a remote tavern.

Ciarán Dowd has adapted his critically acclaimed live show Don Rodolfo into a television short for the screen, airing at 10.00 pm on Thursday 22nd April on BBC Two.

Don Rodolfo is a total butthead, a shameless libertine and the greatest swordsman the world has ever seen. Now barricaded inside a remote tavern, surrounded by the Catalan army and facing almost certain death, he has ten minutes to drink a bottle of Valdepañas and tell his epic tale…

This opening chapter will see Ciarán reprise his award-winning character alongside Jayde Adams, Ariyon Bakare and Abbie Hern.

Don Rodolfo will add to broadcast credits for Ciarán including Stephen Merchant’s Fighting With My Family (Film4), Romesh Ranganathan’s The Reluctant Landlord (Sky), Keith Lemon: Coming in America (ITV2), Josh (BBC1), GameFace (E4/Hulu), Zapped (Dave), and Drunk History (Comedy Central).

Co-written with Tom Parry, the ten-minute short is directed by Tom Marshall and produced by Avalon.

Don Rodolfo 10.00 pm on Thursday 22nd April on BBC Two.