Deutschland ’83, ’86 and ’89 Complete DVD Box Set released this month

Deutschland ’89 is being released on DVD.

It is set to arrive on digital later this month from Acorn Media International alongside a Deutschland ’83, ’86 & ’89 Complete DVD Box Set.

Currently airing on Channel 4 in the UK Deutschland ’89 takes viewers to the era-defining fall of the Berlin Wall on 9th November 1989 and the return of superspy Martin Rauch (Jonas Nay) who must deal with the consequences it brings.

The peaceful revolution has thrown his world into turmoil. He and his fellow agents at the East German Foreign Intelligence are reeling. Their government has collapsed, their organisation is in chaos and their futures are uncertain, at best. How to play the next hand? Join Big Brother at the KGB? Go West and work for an enemy agency? Use international contacts to begin a new career? Or run off to paradise with hoarded gold?

Deutschland ’86

Deutschland ’89

Deutschland ’83 is billed as an ‘epic coming-of-age story’ set against real events, culture wars and the political realities of Germany in the early 1980s.

Jonas Nay is a spy at the centre of this suspenseful Cold War thriller.

The series also features an era-defining 1980s pop soundtrack that hits all the right nostalgic buttons (99 Red Balloons anyone?).

Deutschland ‘86 catapults audiences into the tumultuous political landscape of mid-80s East Germany.

East Germany is broken, Perestroika is real, terrorism plagues Europe, the AIDS crisis intensifies and the struggle against apartheid rages on. Banished for his sins in 1983, Martin Raunch (Nay) wallows in limbo until his Aunt Lenora (Maria Schrader) conscripts him into her plan to drum up hard currency abroad.

They set off on an adventure through Africa, Western Europe and finally home to East Germany. Can Mafioso-style capitalism save communism just in the nick of time?

Deutschland ’89 DVD Release Date: 26 April 2021 RRP: £24.99, Deutschland ’83, ’86 & ’89 Complete DVD Box Set Release Date: 26 April 2021 RRP: £44.99. Also available digitally to download and keep from 24 April 2021