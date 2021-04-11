The week ahead in the S4C serials.

Despite Gaynor’s efforts to get rid of Izzy from Cwmderi, Izzy’s less willing to leave when she learns why her mother wants her gone.

Kath goes to great lengths to impress Brynmor for their third date, but something Cassie mentioned is playing on her mind. Things are looking up for Kelly who receives good news that could save the Cafe.

Garry and Tyler go head to head as Garry seeks to get rid of Tyler from Iolo’s life. Iolo’s devastated when he learns who betrayed his secret as news of his illness becomes the talk of the village.

Pobol y Cwm, S4C, Monday, Tuesday, Wednesday & Thursday 8 pm

English and Welsh subtitles, Omnibus on Sunday with on-screen English subtitles



Sophie and Elen take the children for a day of adventure which turns out to be a day full of surprises – and Dylan joining them isn’t one of them.

Both Gwenno and Carwyn try to work out why Iestyn wants to leave university by using very different tactics but neither is successful, mostly because Iestyn is incredibly secretive about it all.

And more than one of the village’s residents is eager to help Caitlin, who has been hiding several secrets about herself and her background.

Rownd a Rownd, S4C, Thursday 8th April 8.25 pm

English and Welsh subtitles, Omnibus on Sunday with on-screen English subtitles

