Your Pick of the Plots for Friday, April 9.

Sienna breaks into Summer’s flat in the hopes of finding some evidence to prove that she’s not as sweet as everyone thinks she is. Sienna gets her hands on Summer’s incriminating diary, which contains her secret revenge plan against Brody. Will Sienna discover the truth?

Meanwhile, Shaq thinks that if Verity and Sami are forced to work together on a case, they’ll remember their feelings for each other.

Elsewhere, Cleo is concerned after hearing Toby say “I didn’t mean to kill her” while he was sleeping, and she decides to speak to him about it.

Hollyoaks, Channel 4, 6.30pm