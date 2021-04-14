BBC Young Musician 2020 semi-final and grand final to finally air

Nearly a year after the competition’s category finals were broadcast in May 2020, BBC Young Musician returns for the last two rounds of the 2020 even.

“After one of the most difficult years for the music industry, we are delighted to offer a moment of hope and celebration to our audiences at home and to the artists with the broadcast of the final rounds of the BBC Young Musician competition, with great music-making from the exceptionally talented young musicians, and to provide this important platform for the stars of the future.” – an Younghusband, Head of BBC Music TV Commissioning

The contest was delayed as a result of the pandemic, however, The BBC Young Musician Semi-Final – recorded pre-COVID-19 in March 2020 at the Royal Welsh College of Music and Drama in Cardiff, at a time when audiences were still able to attend music events without restrictions will now be broadcast on BBC Four on Friday 30th April.

Competing for the three places in the Grand Final will be the exceptional category winners: 18-year old Annemarie Federle (French horn); 19-year old Coco Tomita (violin); 18-year old Ewan Millar (oboe); 17-year old Fang Zhang (percussion); and 17-year old Thomas Luke (piano).

“It’s so exciting to be talking about the Grand Final of the BBC Young Musician 2020. Everyone involved is so looking forward to hearing the musicians play once again – one year on! Within days of filming the Semi Final the UK was in full lockdown and for a while we wondered when it would be possible to stage the 2020 Final at all.” – BBC Young Musician Executive Editor Paul Bullock

The competition’s Grand Final – recorded in April 2021 at Manchester’s Bridgewater Hall, without an audience in attendance and in strict compliance with current COVID-related government guidelines – is broadcast on BBC Four in the first weekend of May. Accompanied by the BBC Philharmonic conducted by Mark Wigglesworth, performing with reduced numbers to allow the required social distancing, the three finalists will compete for the BBC Young Musician 2020 winner title.

BBC Radio 3 joins BBC Four in celebrating the outstanding young musical talents for the grand final.

“Thankfully it’s now happening and we’re so thrilled that these special musicians will have their opportunity to perform with the BBC Philharmonic conducted by Mark Wigglesworth and be seen by audiences across the UK.

“We’re really grateful to Mark, who makes his third appearance conducting the final of this competition and the BBC Philharmonic for all their support throughout the past year. The Final of BBC Young Musician is always something special and after such a long wait for this one, I’m sure it will only feel more special than ever.” – BBC Young Musician Executive Editor Paul Bullock