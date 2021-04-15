Your Pick of the Plots for Thursday, April 15.

Phil is anxious about Kush’s plea hearing but Ben reassures him, he will remind Kush what’s at stake. Arriving at court, Kush is shaken as he clocks Ben. As the court clerk reads the indictment, Kush makes his plea.

Meanwhile, Isaac senses tension between Patrick and Sheree as Patrick explains that he wants to do the stroke trial. Sheree notes that Patrick’s medical history and ethnicity makes him a greater risk but Patrick is undeterred. Isaac refuses to talk Patrick out of it but later, he takes Patrick’s phone as a suspicious Lola watches on.

Elsewhere, Tiffany is approached by an irate man, Greg, who accuses her of overcharging him at Ruby’s. Dotty quickly jumps to her defence.

EastEnders, 7.35pm, BBC One

Victoria has the idea of searching for Ethan’s mum via her medical records.

Meanwhile, Gabby tries to cover while Jamie berates Kim.

Elsewhere, Meena is plotting, and Bob receives an unexpected apology.

Emmerdale, ITV, 7pm

This episode follows Martine and Grace as they both have their hospital appointments today, to see if the lumps they both found on their breasts are cancerous. They also both have their interviews for the Businesswoman of the Year Award.

While the day goes off without a hitch for Grace, Martine’s day goes very differently, resulting in her being turned away from the hospital by Peri Lomax and her not getting the opportunity to see the doctor.

Felix wants to be there for Martine, and when he turns up to support her at the hospital, Grace gets the wrong end of the stick and is glad her boyfriend showed up for her.

Hollyoaks, Channel 4, 6.30pm