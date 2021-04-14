Your Pick of the Plots for Wednesday, April 14.

As Hope gets upset about Tyrone no longer living at No.9, Abi puts pressure on Kevin to talk to Tyrone as it’s time he moved out. Fiz later suggests to Tyrone that he move back in – purely to give the girls some stability. Tyrone tells Alina that he is moving back into No.9, but he has nagging doubts as to whether it’s the right thing to do.

Meanwhile, Gemma’s horrified when she comes across a deepfake video of Cathy online. Having shown it to Bernie, Gemma heads to the loo leaving Bernie with her laptop. When Cathy asserts that it would be best if she moved away, Brian begs her not to leave.

Elsewhere, Michael’s perturbed to realise Ed is gambling again. Carla bites the bullet and tells Tracy that she’s not invited to her and Peter’s wedding.

Coronation Street, ITV, 7.30pm and 8.30pm

When Amy queries what’s going on, Matty explains about the consultation and why he was nervous about telling her. Amy assures Matty that she will support him every step of the way.

Meanwhile, Jamie offers Noah a job, but it’s clear he’s up to something.

Elsewhere, Victoria offers Ethan help.

Emmerdale, ITV, 6.45pm

Sienna is at rock bottom after Sally overhears what she did to Summer and suspends her from school. Just when all hope is lost, Summer has a change of heart.

Meanwhile, Felix is torn between his feelings for Martine and his feelings for Grace. It’s Grace’s birthday, but Felix ditches the celebrations to see Martine. Once he confronts her, she tells him the truth and they passionately kiss, but during the moment, they discover a lump on Martine’s chest.

Elsewhere, Sami teases Diane about all the cleaning she’s doing, but she blames it on her pregnancy hormones. Ripley is intrigued when Brooke reveals that she doesn’t feel like a girl.

Hollyoaks, Channel 4, 6.30pm