From the Western Isles of Scotland to Ackley Bridge: Today’s TV

Telly Today highlights for Monday April 19.

Our Big MS Adventure

Filmed over twelve years the documentary brings to screens a courageous journey from West London to the wild and wonderful world of the Western Isles of Scotland.

Directed by Only Fools and Horses’ BAFTA award-winning Tony Dow, viewers can expect a mix of humour and emotion in this engaging documentary. Cameras follow Al Fraser as he takes his wheelchair on one last adventure. The programme sees Al’s story interweaved with three other women all who share the diagnosis of Multiple Sclerosis.

The programme also looks at the breakthroughs in medical science that could bring hope to millions of people with MS across the globe.

Our Big MS Adventure, Together TV, 10.30pm

Ackley Bridge

The award-winning school drama series set in a Yorkshire mill town returns to Channel 4 with a brand new format, some fresh faces, and some familiar favourite characters too.

Kayla and Fizza forge a friendship with new boy Johnny, who enrols in their class, ruffling feathers throughout the school.

Also joining Year 11 is Tahir, Kaneez’s nephew from Manchester. Martin experiences a baptism of fire as acting head teacher and Kayla finds herself at the centre of a cruel prank that goes viral across the school.

Ackley Bridge, Channel 4, 6pm

Survivors with Denise Welch

This six part documentary explores what it means to live with the trauma of enduring and surviving horrific crimes and the incredible effort and courage required to rebuild a life in the aftermath.

At the heart of each episode is the story of someone who has been forced to confront unimaginable horror and yet has lived to tell the tale, with crimes ranging from a vicious and unprovoked stabbing by a stranger, and a diabolical acid attack, to the victims of a three-hour filmed torture session, domestic violence, and a thirteen-year reign of terror and abuse.

The first episode of the series focuses on the story of survivor Kayleigh White. Aged just 17, Kayleigh was knifed in the back by a stranger in Yeovil, Somerset, in June 2015 while walking to the house of her best friend, Liv.

Survivors with Denise Welch, CRIME+INVESTIGATION, 9pm

Spring into Summer

Set in the heart of Hampshire, Alan Titchmarsh is celebrating the great outdoors and the joy of getting back into the fresh air and our green and pleasant land.

Joining Alan this week is chef, Ainsley Harriott. Also, Titchmarsh will be joined by horticulturist David Domoney who will be looking at some smart devices to get your garden Summer ready and he will be catching up with TV carpenter Wayne Perry who will be revealing his country seat.

Alan Titchmarsh: Spring Into Summer, ITV, 8pm