Radio 1 announces reshuffle as Annie Mac leaves station after 17 years

Annie Mac is leaving Radio 1 after 17 years, the BBC today announced.

In a statement on Instagram the Irish DJ said: “I need more time to see my kids in the evenings now they are both in school. I would like more time to write fiction and to create podcasts.”

She added: “I love the idea of leaving the party… when I’m still having the most fun I can have.” The station’s head Aled Haydn Jones described the DJ as a ‘legend’ noting that she has been a ‘hugely important’ part of R1 for the past 17 years, which have seen her preside over memorable live sessions and landmark interviews with big name acts.

In a fuller statement – released via the BBC – Mac described the station as her “second home”, noting that it had been a constant in her life whilst she has “fallen in and out of love, moved homes, climbed up the career ladder, got married and become a mother twice over.”

Clara Amfo has been named as the new host of BBC Radio 1’s flagship new music show, Radio 1’s Future Sounds (Monday – Thursday, 6pm- 8pm), with Rickie, Melvin and Charlie set to take on Radio 1’s iconic Live Lounge show.

“I am beyond honoured and ready to start this exciting new chapter on Radio 1. To be receiving the baton from Annie who I love and respect makes it extra special for me,” Amfo noted of her new gig, which she takes up in September.

Rickie, Melvin and Charlie will become the new hosts of Radio 1’s Live Lounge (Monday-Thursdays, 10.30am-1pm).

“To be given the opportunity to present the Live Lounge is just an absolute dream, a show we all adore and have so much love, passion and respect for,” they said in a statement.

In other changes Radio 1’s Future Artists with Jack Saunders will move forward into a new, earlier slot (8pm-10pm, Monday-Wednesdays) as will Radio 1’s Indie Show on Thursdays.

The Powerdown Playlist (a weekly fixture in Radio 1’s Future Sounds) will become a standalone show for the first time (Monday-Wednesday, 10pm-11pm), with Sian Eleri at the helm. Sian will present the Radio 1’s Powerdown Playlist (Monday-Wednesday, 10pm-11pm) in addition to her current role as host of Radio 1’s Chillest Show (Sundays, 7pm-9pm).

Danny Howard, who joined Radio 1 after winning the station’s Superstar DJ talent competition back in 2011, will take over as host of Radio 1’s Dance Party (Fridays, 6pm-8pm). Jaguar will land her own show on Radio 1, taking on the 10pm-11pm slot on Thursdays with Radio 1 Dance Introducing while brand new presenter Sarah Story will join Radio 1 to take on the Friday 8pm-10pm slot with Radio 1 Future Dance.

Radio 1 will also be saying goodbye to Diplo, who currently occupies 11pm-1am on Saturday nights with Diplo and Friends, delivering exclusive mixes featuring some of the hottest names in Dance. Radio 1’s Soundsystem will move to occupy the slot on Saturday evenings, 11pm-1am, while Radio 1’s Residency will move to Thursdays 11am-1pm.

Diplo said in a statement: “After nearly a decade of showcasing the world’s best new music, I’ll be wrapping up Diplo and Friends on Radio 1 in September. Big thanks to everyone at the BBC – stay close for more projects during 2021 and into next year.”

The changes to the Radio 1 schedule from September 2021 can be found in full below:

Monday – Wednesday

10.30am – 1pm: Rickie, Melvin and Charlie (with Radio 1’s Live Lounge at midday)

1pm – 3.30pm: Scott Mills

3.30 – 6pm: Nick Grimshaw

6pm – 8pm: Radio 1’s Future Sounds with Clara Amfo

8pm – 10pm: Radio 1’s Future Artists with Jack Saunders

10pm – 11pm: Radio 1’s Powerdown Playlist with Sian Eleri

11pm – midnight: Radio 1’s Drum & Bass Show with Rene LaVice (Mondays), Annie Nightingale presents… (Tuesdays) and Benji B (Wednesdays)

Thursdays

10.30am – 1pm: Rickie, Melvin and Charlie (with Radio 1’s Live Lounge at midday)

1pm – 3.30pm: Scott Mills

3.30pm – 6pm: Nick Grimshaw

6pm – 8pm: Radio 1’s Future Sounds with Clara Amfo

8pm – 10pm: Radio 1’s Indie Show with Jack Saunders

10pm – 11pm: Radio 1 Dance Introducing with Jaguar

11pm – 1am: Radio 1’s Residency

Fridays

6pm – 8pm: Radio 1’s Dance Party with Danny Howard

8pm – 10pm: Radio 1 Future Dance with Sarah Story

Saturdays

11pm – 1am: Radio 1’s Soundsystem with Jeremiah Asiamah

Sundays

11pm – midnight: BBC Introducing on Radio 1

Midnight – 2am: Radio 1’s Future Soul (new show)