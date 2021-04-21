Your Pick of the Plots for Wednesday, April 21.

When Emma reveals that Alina’s now seeing Lucas, Fiz’s hopes are lifted. Later, Tyrone finds Fiz, Alina and Lucas mid-showdown on the street. Fiz realises he’s chosen Alina over her. As Fiz and Tyrone row, each blaming the other for the breakdown of their relationship, Hope listens, deeply upset.

Meanwhile, Rita is shocked by the sudden arrival of Sharon Bentley who reveals she is behind her Golden Heart Award nomination. Sharon notes that she had cancer and Ian ran off with another man. Jenny is mistrustful of Sharon and shares her concerns with Gemma, but Rita chastises them both.

Elsewhere, Craig explains to Kirk that for the sake of his career, he mustn’t have any contact with Faye but suggests he could post his letters for him. Seb is thrilled when Nina invites him to stay the night.

Coronation Street, ITV, 7.30pm and 8.30pm

Charles asks Manpreet if she knows what’s bothering Ethan. She doesn’t give anything away, but she does think that Ethan should speak to his dad.

Meanwhile, Mandy walks in on an enthralled Vinny watching the end of a race. His bet was a winner but Mandy is worried that he’ll end up like his dad.

Elsewhere, Mack is left rattled; Chas and Marlon realise they have to let Matty go; Cathy uses April to get close to Ellis.

Emmerdale, ITV, 6.45pm

John Paul wakes up on Ste’s couch, but is relieved to find out nothing happened. He tells George he spent the night at a hotel, but when George finds out he’s lying, they have a big fight. Later, John Paul hears some devastating news.

Meanwhile, Peri demands an explanation for the bikini and confronts Warren, who she suspects is the culprit. Warren demands an incentive from Fergus to keep his mouth shut.

Elsewhere, Sid opens up to Courtney about wanting to be a police officer, but is worried about what everyone will think. Tony sees Darren and Nancy flirting, and calls Luke so they can play matchmaker.

Hollyoaks, Channel 4, 6.30pm

Everything is set for the charity car wash – but Sid, Zara are Daniel are all busy so it falls to Luca, Karen and Ruhma to pull in the punters and wash the cars.

The three of them set to with gusto after Sid promises to buy them lunch at the Icon.

But the day takes an unexpected turn as their car wash customers all arrive with their own problems – and some very strange things in the boot.

Doctors, BBC One, 1.45pm