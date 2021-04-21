BBC Two returns to the wards of the ‘Hospital’

BBC Two’s Hospital returns for a seventh series, filmed at University Hospitals Coventry and Warwickshire.

Documentary series Hospital has been recommissioned for a seventh series. Filming is currently underway at University Hospitals Coventry and Warwickshire NHS Trust for the six-episode series. The hour-long episodes will air on BBC Two this spring.

“It is a real privilege to be given access to the NHS at such a tense and pivotal moment in its history. Those on the frontlines in our hospitals face an ongoing battle and to be granted such an intimate view into their day-to-day is deeply important to our understanding of the scope of the obstacles they face and the challenges still ahead of us in the fight against Covid.” – Jackie Waldock, Executive Producer of Hospital



The recommission follows the critically-acclaimed sixth series and the RTS nominated two-part Hospital Special: Fighting Covid-19, both of which were filmed at the Royal Free London NHS Foundation Trust throughout the first and second waves of the pandemic. Hospital has also previously filmed at the Imperial College Healthcare Trust London and Nottingham University Hospitals NHS Trust and across six Trusts in Liverpool.

Driven by the everyday, personal experiences of workers and patients alike, the new series of Hospital tells the story of the NHS in unprecedented times – a year spent reacting to the pandemic has left nearly five million people waiting for routine operations and procedures in England alone.

In determining who to treat first, doctors are forced to make incredibly difficult decisions. Giving viewers an intimate look at a community facing the challenges of Covid-19, as well as unprecedented safe access to the Trust that delivered the world’s first Covid-19 vaccine, this series of Hospital captures the NHS at a pivotal moment, when access to care has never been more fraught with difficulties.

The new series of Hospital will focus on the stories of the local patients and clinicians who, like NHS staff across the country, face many new challenges in addressing these record waiting lists, staffing shortages and balancing routine care alongside the management of covid-19 safe protocols.

“During these unprecedented times, Hospital is an incredibly important series that is able to take viewers right to the frontline of the NHS and reveal the challenges faced with urgency and humanity. I’d like to thank the staff and patients at University Hospitals Coventry and Warwickshire for giving us access and their openness in making the series.” – Emma Loach, Commissioning Editor, BBC



Series seven of Hospital is produced by Label1 Television for the Beeb.

