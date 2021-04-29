Jermaine Jenas and Ronan Keating become permanent co-presenters on The One Show

Jenas and Keating join Alex Jones as the regular faces on the BBC One nightly magazine series.



“I’m so delighted to officially be a part of The One Show family. It’s a show I’ve loved for many years as both a guest and a host and I can’t wait to get started alongside Alex, Jermaine and the wonderful team behind the scenes.’’ – Ronan Keating

Jermaine and Ronan will be familiar to regular viewers having been part of The One Show’s wider presenting family over the past year, although it is the first time new permanent co-hosts have been appointed on the programme in a decade.

Jermaine will co-present with Alex from Monday-Wednesday, with Ronan joining Alex on the sofa on Thursday and Friday each week, starting Monday 10 May.

“I’ve absolutely loved being a part of The One Show, Alex, the team and the viewers have made me feel so welcome and we’ve had a lot of fun already – I’m really looking forward to joining as a full time host alongside Ronan.” – Jermaine Jenas

Both Jermaine and Ronan will continue with their existing commitments alongside their roles on the programme. Members of the magazine show’s extended family of presenters, including Amol Rajan and Alex Scott, will continue to co-host episodes across the year.

Alex Jones has presented The One Show since 2010, with Matt Baker as regular co-host until summer 2020. He joined the programme in 2011.

The One Show launched in 2006 with Adrian Chiles and Nadia Sawalha presenting a four-week trial broadcast to test the appetite for an early evening magazine programme.

Matt Baker began presenting alongside Alex Jones following the abrupt departure of her previous co-host, comedian Jason Manford amid some personal issues. Jason and Alex Jones had, at the time, only recently been ushered in as the ‘new faces’ of the 7pm weekday programme following the decision by Adrian Chiles and Christine Bleakley to defect to ITV.

“Presenting The One Show is such a special privilege, especially in the last year – I am proud of the role we’ve played in keeping the nation company through these difficult times. We’re so lucky to have an amazing family of talent on The One Show and I’ve really loved getting to know Jermaine and Ronan on the sofa, it’s so exciting that they will be my co-hosts all year round.” – Alex Jones

The One Show airs at 7pm each weekday evening on BBC One, it is a BBC Studios production.