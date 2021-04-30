Your Pick of the Plots for Friday, April 30.

As Karen readies herself for a job interview, Mitch passes by Bailey’s room and is shocked by what he finds.

Meanwhile, Gray tries to comfort Whitney by telling her that he is working on building evidence against the Mitchells. Later Whitney enters The Vic, where Callum stops her in her tracks trying to comfort her, but she points out the fact that he is marrying Kush’s apparent killer.

Elsewhere, Keegan and Tiffany are nervous about a meeting with the bank manager. Honey threatens Billy that she will cancel Janet’s shoot if he doesn’t resolve Janet’s pay issues with Estelle.

EastEnders, BBC One, 8.30pm

In their hideout, Nick admits to Leanne that Sam’s been in touch to let them know that Peter’s having a liver transplant. They are unaware that Simon is listening in. Leanne panics to find Simon gone while Peter and Carla are shocked when he arrives at the hospital.

Peter and Carla persuade Simon to return to the hideout but as he makes to leave, Peter overhears the cleaner on the phone, reporting his whereabouts. The cleaner punches Peter but Simon makes a run for it. Later, Peter pulls out a crumpled piece of paper from his pocket and stares at the address on it.

Meanwhile, Sharon lies to Jenny, making out she’s mentoring a prisoner. Sharon takes a call and is furious to hear that Simon’s done a runner.

Elsewhere, George agrees to let Todd work his notice at the undertakers. Todd runs into an old mate whose son is in the chapel of rest, he’s reminded of his son and a sympathetic George decides to give him another chance.

Also, Tyrone resigns as Kevin’s best man due to Alina not being welcome at the wedding.

Coronation Street, ITV, 7.30pm



Nicola pleads with Jimmy for them to both pull together, but she’s left utterly floored when he makes a declaration.

Meanwhile, Liam reassures Tracy.

Elsewhere, Moira is suspicious.

Emmerdale, ITV, 7pm

Marnie thinks she has the Businesswoman of the Year competition in the bag, as does Cindy. As Cher’s gas-lighting of her step-mum continues, Mercedes becomes distracted from the competition.

Meanwhile, Nancy is on a mission to get the truth out of Dean, but Tony and Darren argue that her time would be better spent checking on her friend Diane. Later, Diane is overwhelmed by Nancy’s visit. Once Nancy has gone, her obsessional thoughts lead her into peril.

Elsewhere, The Hutch is home to emotional scenes with Misbah and Shaq as he promises to make things right.

Hollyoaks, Channel 4, 6.30pm