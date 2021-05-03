Your Pick of the Plots for Monday, May 3.

Whitney tells Callum that she can’t go to his wedding; she is sure Kush’s death was no accident despite Callum’s assurances that Ben wasn’t involved. Later Callum’s certainty wavers when he overhears Ben planning a meeting, not realising Ben and Stuart have invited his grandma Violet as a surprise.

Later, Ben is hurt that Callum has doubts and Vi picks up on the tense atmosphere between the pair. Ben reiterates that he didn’t hurt Kush, demanding no more lies and Callum, taking his soon-to-be husband’s lead, confesses the truth about his involvement with DI Thompson.

Meanwhile, Karen and Mitch are frustrated when the police want to search their flat for information on Bailey. An irate Mitch refuses to go to the station for questioning. Later, Mitch’s heart sinks to realise that Bailey was worried about money when Amy notes she couldn’t afford the science camp.

Elsewhere, Linda and Nancy clash over Nancy’s decision to be sterilised.

EastEnders, BBC One, 8.05pm

Sharon calls at number 1 with flowers for Peter and manages to get Carla’s phone – taking note of the hideout address, she slips the phone back in Carla’s bag and leaves. Sharon passes the address on to Harvey’s heavies.

Meanwhile, when Asha suggests another evening in with a box set, Corey is not impressed and announces he’s off out to meet his mates. Nina watches as Corey and Kelly flirt with each other in Speed Daal. Later, Nina tells Asha what she has seen.

Elsewhere, Seb suggests to Nina that perhaps they’ve taken things too quickly and he should move back out. Nina’s taken aback and questions his feelings.

Also, Tyrone calls at the garage and tells Kevin that he will be his best man after all.

Coronation Street, ITV, 7.30pm and 8.30pm



Mack assures Charity that he has been discreet about their job. He realises he has been caught out when Charity tells him she is aware he invited Aaron along yesterday, as he came to her and threatened to blow the whistle unless he was cut in.

Later, doing the latest deal, Mack’s buyer is furious when he finds a tracker among the goods in the back of the van and flees the scene. The tracker has been left by Moira and Cain, who are trying to catch out Mack over his dodgy dealings. Mack and Aaron are in shock.

Meanwhile, Liam has given David a secret mission to help him set up his proposal to Leyla.

Emmerdale, ITV, 7pm

Joel tries to persuade Sienna to let Warren see his children. Later, Warren is over the moon when Sienna asks him if he’s free to see his kids, but she warns him that this is his last chance.

Meanwhile, at the park, Nancy opens up to Darren and admits that she constantly feels anxious that something is going to happen to the people she cares about.

Elsewhere, Sylver surprises Mercedes and reveals that he has got her a meeting with the Dee Valley Business Woman of the Year award judging panel, which means she has still got a chance.

Also, Diane worries about catching a virus.

Hollyoaks, Channel 4, 6.30pm

There is no episode of Doctors today.

Doctors, BBC One, 1.45pm