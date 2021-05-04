EastEnders cameo for Harry Redknapp confirmed by BBC

The BBC have confirmed reports that Harry Redknapp is to make a cameo appearance in EastEnders.

The Sun recently reported that the former West Ham manager had swung by the BBC’s Elstree Studios in Borehamwood to shoot a cameo appearance for the saga.

Confirming the reports the Beeb have said that ‘true Eastender’ Harry will appear in one episode of the soap this summer, coinciding with the long-awaited European Championships.

Jon Sen, Executive Producer, EastEnders noted of the cameo: “What better way to mark a special summer for football fans by having none other than West Ham legend Harry Redknapp pay a visit to Walford. He’s synonymous with London’s East End and we were delighted to hear he’s a fan of the show too. We can’t wait for audiences to see what brings Harry to Albert Square.”

Harry’s renowned football career began with playing for West Ham United, before going on to manage them as well as AFC Bournemouth and Portsmouth among many others.

A popular television personality, he was crowned King of the Jungle in I’m a Celebrity… Get Me Out of Here in 2018 seeing off competition from Emily Atack and John Barrowman.

On his trip to Albert Square, Harry says “It’s no secret that I’ve wanted to be in EastEnders so I’m over the moon to be making a special cameo this summer. With a nod to the Euros, it’s a lovely fit and as a proper East Londoner it’s been so much fun. Sandra’s a huge fan, she watches it every day so it’s a real special moment for the whole family!”

EastEnders airs Monday, Tuesday, Thursday and Friday on BBC One. Times vary.