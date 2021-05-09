Maya Jama launches Full Life a campaign to ease food poverty

Deliveroo today announces the launch of ‘Full Life’ – a new campaign aiming to utilise its unique network of grocers, riders and restaurants to support communities in the more than 200 cities and towns where Deliveroo operates.

“Sadly, despite it being 2021, too many people across the country are facing serious hardship and don’t have access to regular meals. I’m so fortunate to have a platform and a voice that will be heard, so I want to do what I can to raise awareness about how severe the food poverty crisis is here in the UK.

“I know Deliveroo has already donated so much and uses its network as a force for good, so when I heard about the new ‘Full Life’ campaign, I wanted to join the fight and encourage more brands to follow suit because that’s what it is, it’s a fight against hunger. We can all do so much more to ensure food equality across the country.” – Maya Jama

To launch the campaign and as a first commitment, Deliveroo and its partners have pledged to deliver and distribute one million meals to families in need across the UK.

Working in partnership with brands, including Pret A Manger, Co-op, and Waitrose, Deliveroo will deliver one million meals to Felix Project, FareShare and The Pret Foundation, who all work tirelessly to distribute surplus food that would otherwise go to waste. The food will be delivered to hundreds of charities – such as St Mungos, Lookahead, Centrepoint, and YMCA – households and families in need, with the aim to help bring about lasting change to food insecurity in the UK.

TV star, Maya Jama has partnered with Deliveroo to deliver 1 million meals across the UK.

Presenter Maya Jama has joined forces with Deliveroo and partners to launch its first initiative in a bid to help raise awareness of food insecurity in the UK, which has been intensified during the pandemic. The one million meals pledge follows a recent report by the Food Foundation which found that food insecurity remains higher than pre-Covid levels affecting an estimated 4.7 million adults (9% of households) over the last six months. This compares to pre-Covid levels of 7.6%.

Jama – who is a long-time friend of Deliveroo, recently partnering with the food delivery company in 2020 as a presenter, panellist and judge of its ‘Restaurant Awards’ – has visited some of the charities and will be making surprise visits to recipients of the donation to understand what more can be done to help the lives of vulnerable communities. Maya was raised by her mum and aunties as her father was not around. Her mother worked multiple jobs to provide for her family and she knows personally how important it is for communities to pull together and the difference it can make.

“At Deliveroo, we want to use our unique network for good and play our part in supporting the communities in which we work. We don’t just want to ride through our streets – we want to support them and play an active part within our neighbourhoods across the UK.

“That is why we are proud to launch the ‘Full Life’ campaign, with a new commitment to deliver one million meals to communities in need. This is just the start, and together with our amazing partners and network of riders, customers, grocers and restaurants, we believe that many hands – and pedals – can help make lasting change.” –

This Full Life campaign follows Deliveroo’s continued efforts to support the NHS, frontline workers and vulnerable people during the COVID-19 pandemic.