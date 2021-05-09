Your Pick of the Plots for Monday, May 10.

Kathy despairs as Ben is adamant that he isn’t going to the wedding. When Ben goes off the radar, both Phil and Stuart set out to find him, while Callum waits patiently at the altar…

Phil finds Ben laying low at The Arches and seeks answers about what’s going on. Ben covers for Callum, but Stuart is less savvy when he bumps into Phil and drops his brother in it, leaving Phil seething.

Meanwhile, having spent the night at the gym, Nancy opens up to Sharon about the tension between her and her mum. A flirty Zack takes Nancy for a drink at the club where she jokes that all she needs is her toothbrush. Zack darts off to The Vic but his heroic plan does not go well…

Also, Keegan is worried when an injured Banjo returns to the Square. Bailey is approached by a man, Reg, who explains he was friends with her mum.

EastEnders, BBC One, 8.05pm

Dev begs Asha to come home, worried that she’s living with Corey, a prime suspect in the attack. Amy tells Asha to stop covering for Corey, what will she do? Later, when Kevin reveals that Nina remembers seeing Corey and Kelly shortly before the attack and he’d be wise to keep Asha away from Corey, Dev’s aghast.

A frustrated Abi tells Kevin that she’s going to have to find Seb’s attacker herself. Abi quizzes Nina about the attack on Seb but Nina gets upset and admits it’s all a blur.

Meanwhile, Summer unburdens herself to Todd and explains that she was there the night Seb and Nina were attacked but left before anything happened. The police call at the builder’s yard flat and arrest Kelly. Toyah’s stunned.

The police interview Kelly but clearly terrified, she refuses to answer their questions. Toya’s relieved when Kelly arrives home but Imran cautions that she is not out of the woods.

Coronation Street, ITV, 7.30pm and 8.30pm



Brenda continues to accuse Faith of stealing her brooch, which Aaron overhears. Knowing the truth, he realises he needs to do something to sort the situation out. When Mack refuses to return the brooch, Aaron takes matters into his own hands and steals it back from him.

Later, Aaron breaks into Pollard’s barn to return the brooch. Pollard catches him red-handed and attacks him with a bat.

Meanwhile, feeling overwhelmed, Jimmy confides in Mandy over his marital struggles and the custody battle.

Emmerdale, ITV, 7pm

Cleo is put in a difficult situation when she suspects her patient, Tommy, is lying about how he got hurt. She believes his stepdad, Adrian, had something to do with it. Cleo makes it her mission to get the truth out of Tommy.

Meanwhile, Sienna is furious at Maxine for letting Warren see the kids without her permission. Sienna confronts Warren but he turns the tables and says he’s to fight her for custody.

Elsewhere, Fergus is in deep water when his blackmailer, Katja, returns, and demands a large sum of money to buy her silence. Fergus tells Warren that a mystery person has evidence of the laptop heist and is demanding money, so there’s only one way out.

Also, Misbah comes up with a plan to raise money to help Shaq, by selling her belongings.

Hollyoaks, Channel 4, 6.30pm

Valerie investigates what her HCA training will involve. She gets overexcited and annoys Sid, who tells her to calm down and just observe.

Later, Valerie panics when Nathan arrives but he has come to apologise for raising his voice. Maybe he should take another look at that box?

Elsewhere, Jimmi gets drawn into a dispute between a brother and sister.

Doctors, BBC One, 1.45pm