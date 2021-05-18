Loose Women launch #LWKeepItReal

In 2017 Loose Women launched its body confidence campaign Body Stories, with the tagline: You can look but you can’t retouch.

In as little as four years, the world has dramatically changed; filtering and editing images is more common than ever for social media users. Recent studies show 9 in 10 young women are editing pictures of themselves – with many ‘depressed’ that they cannot live up to social media ideals.

“Launching Body Stories in 2017 was a defining moment for Loose Women and ever since we’ve been overwhelmed by the support from women and men, young and old, who want to see more confidence, openness and honesty about our real bodies.” – Loose Women Editor Sally Shelford

Another report found more than a third of girls won’t post a selfie without a filter, and that seeing unrealistic standards of beauty can be bad for mental health.

Loose Women viewers say this is something they as parents and grandparents are worried about too, with ITV’s exclusive poll revealing that 78% of parents are concerned about the effect edited images on social media have on their child’s body confidence.

With the growing concern and mounting evidence about the effects of altering images online, Loose Women this week took action with a new chapter of its award-winning body positivity campaign to tackle a pressing new issue affecting its viewers.

Loose Women’s Body Stories campaign returned this week (Mon 17th) with a brand new set of images, both before and after the use of body tuning apps – exploring how we can make a change to ensure there is more transparency when posting edited images on social media.

The long-running ITV gossip outlet will be asking everyone to #LWKeepItReal on social media, encouraging viewers to join the panellists in posting their unedited pictures on social media and to be honest when images have been altered.

“As we continue this campaign, we’re proud to be part of a movement that empowers people to embrace their uniqueness – and we can’t wait to see people joining in with the #LWKeepItReal on social media.” – Loose Women Editor Sally Shelford

