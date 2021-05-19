Your Pick of the Plots for Wednesday, May 19.

Jenny makes it clear it’s time Ronnie moved out. As he appeals for another chance, Johnny enters with a floral bouquet, what will he make of it? Later, Ronnie calls to say goodbye to Ed. Taking pity on his brother, Ed suggests he can stay in the campervan.

Meanwhile, Sharon thanks Dev for a lovely evening, but makes out she lost an earring and it’s most likely at his. Dev hands over his keys and Sharon can’t believe her luck. Sharon messages Simon from Aadi’s console. Will he take the bait?

Elsewhere, Asha offers to look after Nina’s goth attire in the hope she will change her mind. Asha texts Corey, determined to win his confidence and find out the truth.

Also, Debbie offers Tyrone first refusal on the salon.

Coronation Street, ITV, 7.30pm and 8.30pm

A shadowy figure wearing gloves spikes Kim’s brandy decanter with diazepam.

Meanwhile, Chas tries to get through to Liv.

Elsewhere, Matty is taken aback when Amy blurts out that she loves him.

Emmerdale, ITV, 6.45pm

Following Theresa’s successful mission to debunk the witness statement, John Paul is released from prison, although he is still a prime suspect. Someone tries to cover their tracks, but accidentally leads the police straight to the murder weapon. Who is it?

Meanwhile, Ste is furious when he finds out that James went behind his back and confronts him. However, James continues to lie to get himself out of it. Leah is furious when her dad takes James’s side over hers.

Elsewhere, Martine confides in Misbah.

Hollyoaks, Channel 4, 6.30pm

It’s the day of the big apple sale, but Valerie can’t seem to concentrate on it.

Lewis is excited to attend the final Labour, though Sid isn’t so sure he should come.

Meanwhile, Sid has to deal with a patient who is looking to get back on the dating scene.

Doctors, BBC One, 1.45pm