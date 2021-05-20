Your Pick of the Plots for Thursday, May 20.

Terry recalls memories from Sonia’s childhood; however, she is wary of him – is he really who he says he is? Sonia remains stand-offish as Terry – or ‘Rocky’ as he likes to be known – regales the locals with tales of grandeur.

Meanwhile, Nancy tells Mick that once the court case is over tomorrow, they can put everything behind them. Mick tells Linda he has to tell his truth and read his own statement.

Elsewhere, Martin is on the warpath with Zack. Lola and Sheree worry when Isaac freezes.

EastEnders, 7.35pm, BBC One

Jamie is appalled that Gabby was told about Kim’s dementia test before him.

Meanwhile, Matty’s hopes are crushed.

Elsewhere, Paddy pleads with Pollard.

Emmerdale, ITV, 7pm

Flashbacks reveal new information about what really happened in George’s final moments.

Meanwhile, Ste doesn’t know whether he can trust James. James apologises to Leah who has a plan for him to get back in to Ste’s good books.

Elsewhere, Darren wants to get out of the “friend-zone” and has decided to tell Nancy how he feels. He’s interrupted before he can ask her out but Nancy realises what he was about to say.

Also, Cher continues to gaslight Mercedes.

Hollyoaks, Channel 4, 6.30pm

Karen and Ruhma are surprised when Sid turns up for work after the news about Lewis. Bear tells Daniel that Sid shut himself in his room last night and wouldn’t take the day off. Sid makes it very clear that he wants to be left alone.

Meanwhile, Luca gets a phone call and it isn’t good news – Jonno has gone missing. The family beg Luca to help find him, but he doesn’t want to get involved.

Ruhma decides that Sid needs help and manages to get him to open up about Lewis. She reminds Sid that there’s still one labour left to do, but he’s not interested.

Doctors, BBC One, 1.45pm