Your Pick of the Plots for Friday, May 21.

The day has finally come for Mick to face his abuser in court.

Meanwhile, Sharon tells an incredulous Zack that he has to apologise to Martin.

Elsewhere, Dotty implores Sonia to give Rocky a chance – she would give anything to be able to talk to her dad again.

EastEnders, BBC One, 8.35pm

Sharon sneakily takes a photo of Sam and shows it to Harvey’s sidekick. Later, Sharon feels guilty when Noddy lures Sam into a van. She plays the concerned friend as Natasha calls the police, but how far is Harvey prepared to go? At the hideout Nick and Leanne are told the news that Sam has gone missing.

Meanwhile, Johnny assures Daisy that he loves Jenny, he hasn’t been the best husband but he intends to make up for it now. Ronnie agrees to keep his distance however Ed insists Johnny go back to no 3 for a game of dominoes.

Elsewhere, Emma reveals Tyrone and Alina’s plan to buy the salon flat to Fiz.

Coronation Street, ITV, 7.30pm



Chas tells Paddy she hopes she has got through to Liv, but will her hopes be dashed?

Meanwhile, Kim puts her plan into action.

Elsewhere, Vinny opens up to Lydia.

Emmerdale, ITV, 7pm

The hour of reckoning has come for George’s murderer, as they prepare to come clean and reveal the truth, but will anyone get in their way?

Meanwhile, James asks Marnie to pick up a dancing costume in town for Leah, so he can get back in Ste’s good books. However, things don’t go to plan when Marnie picks up the wrong outfit, leaving Trish frustrated and Leah disappointed.

Elsewhere, Darren is disappointed to be stood up by Nancy. Celeste offers to keep Darren company.

Hollyoaks, Channel 4, 6.30pm