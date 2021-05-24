Kim takes action to flush out her poisoner in Emmerdale

Emmerdale’s Kim Tate is to set a trap for her poisoner as the storyline continues.

After realising that the culprit is someone close to her, Kim (Claire King) sends out formal invitations to her nearest and dearest requesting their presence for lunch at home Farm.

The cunning lady of the manor then announces she is planning to retire from the business and needs to appoint a successor.

At this point the bickering begins….

“Kim is throwing out a line and then seeing who will be reeled in by it,” Claire King explains. “Who wants to succeed her the most? Who will she flush out and expose as her poisoner? Once again Kim holds all the cards – it’s now a waiting game.”

The Battle for Home Farm commences as her suspects are all gathered around the table as shown in the above picture.

Those featured include (left to right) Jai Sharma (Chris Bisson), Dawn Taylor (Olivia Bromley), Jamie Tate (Alexander Lincoln), Kim Tate (Claire King), Al Chapman (Michael Wildman), Will Taylor (Dean Andrews) and Gabby Thomas (Rosie Bentham) – but which one is poisoning Kim?

Emmerdale Story Producer Sophie Roper notes of the plot: “Kim’s explosive discovery will send her on a quest for vengeance that will rock the Tate Empire like never before.

“With a traitor in her midst, Kim’s a very dangerous enemy and as the plot to unmask her poisoner thickens, Home Farm will become a hotbed for secrets and lies.”

Emmerdale will air these scenes later this month.