What do you spend ‘five years and five months’ of your life doing?

The average adult will spend a total of five years and five months of their lives doing admin, according to a study.

Pictured top: Meg Mortimer, of the Crossroads Motel, became so sick of doing the VAT returns she left for a long holiday on the QE2. (ATV, 1981)

Researchers who polled a selection of adults found they typically spend 21 hours and 36 minutes a week doing admin in their jobs. On top of this, a further eight hours and 48 minutes are taken up with it in their personal lives.

On average, they’ll wade through 204 admin tasks a month – with ‘anything to do with spreadsheets’ and clearing out email inboxes among the most loathed. For 44 per cent, they have so much admin to do at work it ‘regularly’ eats into their ‘free’ time.

And 82 per cent said mounting work admin leaves them little time to take care of personal admin tasks like paying bills, taking the car to the garage or sorting out a will.

Commissioned by Brightpearl.com, a retail operations platform for brands and retailers, the study found 36 per cent are overwhelmed by the amount of admin they have to do.

While 49 per cent simply can’t stay on top of it.

It has proven to be such an issue for 37 per cent that they have even resorted to taking annual leave in the hope of catching up.

“The amount of admin we have to deal with in all aspects of our lives is immense. And while we’re only too aware of all the bits and pieces we need to sort on a daily basis, the lifetime figure is staggering and really shows just how much it dominates both our home and work lives.” – Nick Shaw, of Brightpearl

The study also found a quarter (24 per cent) of those polled feel they are currently ‘trapped’ in ‘admin hell’ as a result of all the things they haven’t managed to get round to.

On average, they have six tedious tasks outstanding in their work and a further five in their personal lives. Other detested work-related admin jobs include logging data, order management tasks, completing performance review forms, and completing tax returns.

While returning internet orders, managing finances and cleaning hardly have those polled chomping at the bit in their personal lives. As a result, 51 per cent would be ‘delighted’ if they never had to do any work-related admin ever again.

And a third (31 per cent) wished they could get some outside assistance in clearing their decks when it comes to admin. For 54 per cent, there really is no let-up though as the research, carried out through OnePoll, found even if they’re not doing admin it continues to play on their mind.

In fact, the average Brit will spend three hours and five minutes a week just thinking about all the admin they need to finish.

“Just imagine all the things you could get done if you didn’t have a seemingly endless amount of admin to get though.” – Nick Shaw, of Brightpearl

MOST HATED WORK ADMIN TASKS: 1. Filing away/clearing out emails 2. Filing away documents 3. Anything involving spreadsheets 4. Logging data 5. Reporting 6. Updating databases and documents 7. Financial administration 8. Completing tax returns 9. Tidying up your computer’s desktop 10. Completing performance review for ms MOST HATED PERSONAL ADMIN TASKS: 1. Cleaning 2. Sorting out insurance renewals 3. Ringing up utility companies to renegotiate a better price (e.g. broadband, premium TV services) 4. Household DIY/maintenance 5. Paying bills e.g. utility bills 6. Managing your finances 7. Tax returns 8. Returning internet orders 9. Booking doctor/dentist appointments 10. Getting home improvement quotes

2000 adults polled on behalf of Brightpearl.com