Your Pick of the Plots for Tuesday, May 25.

Sharon orders Zack to pack his bags and leave, furious with him for his behaviour at the gym launch. Sharon and Linda make amends, but Sharon stays coy on the subject of Kheerat. Later, a calmer Sharon decides to hear Zack out. Nancy moves back to The Vic.

Meanwhile, Jean implores Ruby to show Lily some love. Ruby returns from the consultant, telling Martin she needs his support. He vows to be by her side.

Elsewhere, Mila asks Kathy if her sister can stay for a while. Kim asks a guy out for dinner after being wound up by Vi.

EastEnders, BBC One, 7.30pm

Lydia is robbed outside her front door by a pair of lads out for revenge about the pension scam. Samson happens upon Lydia’s mugging but doesn’t intervene; it seems he recognises them. When Sam turns up, he chases the lads away.

Meanwhile, Liv watches a heartfelt message.

Elsewhere, Ben wants to help Aaron.

Emmerdale, ITV, 7pm

Sienna is surprised to receive a gift from ‘Theo’, and an invitation to meet him at the park today, unaware that it’s part of Summer’s plan to get some alone time with her. Brody has a job offer in Manchester and asks Summer to come with him so they can have a fresh start.

Meanwhile, Mercedes is left scrambling for words when she faces the blame for something she didn’t do, however Cher has video footage to prove otherwise. Cher is left disappointed when her ploy to ruin Sylver and Mercedes’s marriage only drives them closer together.

Elsewhere Juliet gets the wrong end of the stick when she thinks Sid is still harbouring feelings for her. Theresa and Sally have an idea, which doesn’t go to plan.

Hollyoaks, Channel 4, 6.30pm

Despite Emma’s advice, Luca has been looking for Jonno. Luca, hiding the pressure, snaps at Valerie during an HCA training session and she leaves for lunch with Nathan, deeply upset.

A guilty Luca goes to the Icon to apologise. He teases Nathan, are his intentions for Valerie honourable?

Luca gets a sudden phone-call that clearly worries him. It’s a friend of Jonno’s – Luca needs to come now.

Doctors, BBC One, 1.45pm