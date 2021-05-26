Your Pick of the Plots for Wednesday, May 26.

Nick confides in David and Shona that Sam’s ordeal was orchestrated by Harvey. He calls Leanne to say he won’t be returning to the hideout as Sam is in danger. Shona tries to deter Natasha from reporting the kidnap to the police as it could put Sam in even more damage.

Meanwhile, aware she has outstayed her welcome, Elaine decides to move away but Tim invites her to stay with him and Sally. How will Sally react? Ryan resolves the rodent issue at Yasmeen’s but it’s clear that Cathy’s hoarding it out of control again. Cathy tells Yasmeen that she is moving out too to sort herself out.

Elsewhere, Steve and Emma help Curtis get a job at the bistro; Jenny confronts Daisy about her blackmailing Ronnie; Evelyn threatens to sue Dev after injuring herself at work.

Coronation Street, ITV, 7.30pm and 8.30pm

Kim viciously takes her worries out on Gabby. Gabby tells Noah that she’s not going to be pushed around for much longer.

Kim then encounters a mutinous Al and Jai at the HOP.

Will tries to check in on Kim, but in her paranoid state, this only makes her more suspicious. She sends him packing and firmly bolts the door behind him.

Emmerdale, ITV, 6.45pm

Summer is against moving to Manchester with Brody, but she quickly changes her tune when Sienna congratulates them, leaving Brody confused. Later, Summer gets Sienna alone at the dance studio. One thing leads to another but will Brody catch them in the act?

Meanwhile, Cher tells Mercedes that she thinks her irrational behaviour is due to her being pregnant, as she tries to convince her to take a pregnancy test. Later, love-struck Romeo rushes to see Mercedes after Cher tells him her marriage is on rocky ground.

Elsewhere, Diane is feeling overwhelmed as her due date approaches. Juliet surprises Sid with a date with Raya, a fellow student. r, Sid has a shocking confession for Romeo and Tom.

Hollyoaks, Channel 4, 6.30pm

Jonno is painfully and resentfully detoxing at Emma’s. Luca tries desperately to get through to him – he can get him into rehab but the drugs need to be out of his system. Luca is stung when Jonno hits back that he is only doing this to absolve his guilt over Billy’s death.

Later, Emma tries talking to Jonno but he again demands his phone. To Luca’s horror, she gives him it and lets him leave. Emma reminds an outraged Luca that addicts can only get help if they themselves want to change.

Elsewhere, Zara is pushed to her limits by a locked car and a dead phone.

Doctors, BBC One, 1.45pm