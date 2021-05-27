Your Pick of the Plots for Thursday, May 27.

Mila worries about protecting Kioni, as Kathy orders Bobby to keep an eye on her.

Meanwhile, Suki returns from her trip and is frustrated when she can’t get hold of Kheerat who Vinny informs her is seeing someone. Suki approaches Phil for a loan, but he refuses.

Suki finally catches up with Kheerat at Walford East where he is having a bite to eat with Sharon. Kheerat refuses to drop everything for his mum, and revels in his rebellion.

Elsewhere, Sonia invites Rocky for a drink but she is setting some ground rules this time. Chelsea meets Kim’s new beau Dwayne.

EastEnders, 7.35pm, BBC One

An encounter with Dawn and Jamie at The Hide deepens Kim’s anxiety. When Dawn hears Jamie threaten revenge on Kim afterwards, she is unsettled to think he sounds just like his mum. Jamie is taken aback when Dawn asks him to move out of Home Farm.

Later, Gabby is feeling utterly rejected by Jamie when Bernice miraculously appears in front of her. Liam is intoxicated when he sees Bernice, so he thinks she is a drunken illusion.

Meanwhile, Tracy is mortified when Wendy has to rescue Frankie’s pram after she lets it roll away on Main Street.

Elsewhere, Manpreet is gutted to hear Aiesha can’t come to her and Rishi’s wedding.

Emmerdale, ITV, 7pm

Sienna and Summer scramble to get dressed as Brody is banging on the school dance studio’s door. Summer quickly opens the door and lies about doing a dance workout, as Sienna hides behind the mirror, but will they get caught?

Meanwhile, Sylver is elated with the news that he’s going to be a dad again after Mercedes’s test showed up as positive. Romeo is heartbroken.

Elsewhere, Diane is looking for the best and safest baby products, but they come at a price. She won’t use Verity’s card out of fear it has germs.

Also, Courtney is shocked to find an intoxicated Sid. She tries to cheer him up, but as he continues to pine for her, she makes it clear that nothing can happen between them.

Hollyoaks, Channel 4, 6.30pm

Valerie tries to get everyone excited for her team appreciation gift exchange, but the level of enthusiasm seems rather low at the Mill.

Ruhma talks to Sid about Lewis’ wake, which he isn’t planning on attending. She convinces him to go, but he asks her to come with him for support. At the wake, Lewis’ mum Cynthia thanks Sid for coming, telling him how much it means to her.

Meanwhile, at the Mill, the gift exchange is in full swing, but not everybody has tried their best. Valerie’s disappointed with the lack of team spirit in the staff, but is moved to tears when she opens her own present: a bucket list of things to do before dying.

Inspired by the gift, and under the influence of quite a bit of alcohol, Valerie calls Nathan

Doctors, BBC One, 1.45pm