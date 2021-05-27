All That Glitters: Britain’s Next Jewellery Star to return for new series

The show will be back for a second offering on BBC Two.



The first series saw Katherine Ryan host the six episodes from a specially built workshop nestled in Birmingham’s historic Jewellery Quarter, home to more jewellers than anywhere else in Europe and a place that’s been a jewellery-making hub for over 500 years.

“The audience response to All That Glitters has been amazing and I can’t wait to see what our next batch of talented jewellers are going to create. It’s so exciting to build on a series that celebrates British craft and creativity – and does so right in the heart of beautiful Birmingham, the European capital of jewellery-making.”

-Jack Bootle, Head of Commissioning, Science and Natural History, BBC

Across the six weeks, viewers saw eight talented jewellers battle it out over a course of challenges, designing and creating jewellery to brief, with 24 year-old Haywards Heath-based diamond mounter Hugo Johnson taking home the title.

The Beeb say the format was well-received, launching with a peak of 2.6m for the first episode and averaging at 2.3m across the series (all-screens +7days audience).

“I am so delighted to be back again to host the beautiful show that is All That Glitters. The first series was a total joy to be a part of and taking part in the next series has absolutely nothing to do with the diamond rings, ruby tiaras or sapphire encrusted chokers I may or may not get to wear if my rider is agreed to.”

–Katherine Ryan

Katherine Ryan is known for programmes such as Sky Arts Late (pictured), BBC One’s Have I Got News for You and Sky Arts Urban Myths.