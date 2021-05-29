This week in the medical sagas…

This week in the Accident and Emergency department of the Holby City Hospital Marty’s family life crashes around him as he confronts a familiar face.

Also in tonight’s offering Jacob realises the true extent of his feelings for Tina.

Casualty, BBC One, tonight, (May 29th), at 8.50 pm

Coming up in the general wards of the Holby City Hospital this week it’s the day of Max’s operation, and Ange and Josh’s relationship deepens.

Kian convinces Andrei to return to the hospital to have his surgery, but is it enough to keep Andrei from leaving again?

Holby City, BBC One, Tuesday at 7.50 pm. Check local listings as times may vary in some areas.