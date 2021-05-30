This week in River City…

Maggie is stunned when she discovers that Caitlin lied to her to stop her from turning herself into the police. Feeling duped and burdened with guilt, Maggie heads to Amber Cabs and comes face to face with Alex, who senses all is not well.

Clearly distressed, Maggie is desperate to go to the police, but Alex urges caution: whatever is bothering her, that’s a last resort. However, his words only trigger Maggie’s murderous confession. Turning confidante, Alex highlights the dramatic implications for the McLeans if Maggie opts to confess all.

However, there’s more drama in store later, when a suspicious Ruby dupes Maggie into an accidental confession.

Elsewhere, affairs of the heart cause upset for Kim as she struggles with the reality of an open relationship with Levi. When he announces he’s got another date lined up, Kim’s insecurities rise and heartbreak looms.

An anxious Scarlett fusses over Stevie as he returns home from hospital after his overdose. Feeling lost and overwhelmed, Stevie is distant and Scarlett doesn’t know what to say for the best. Scarlett opens up to Sonny, but when Stevie overhears how anxious she is, he makes a quick exit.

Sonny finds Stevie at the scene of his overdose and helps him come to terms with what he’s going through, urging him to open up to Scarlett. They need each other now more than ever.

River City, BBC Scotland Channel, Monday 31st May, 10 pm