EastEnders goes on iPlayer as box set during Euro 2020

EastEnders episodes to premiere on BBC iPlayer during Euro 2020

With the UEFA Championship’s kicking off in June, BBC iPlayer will premiere all four EastEnders episodes every Monday starting from 14th June for three weeks

“Giving EastEnders viewers the ability to decide when they drop in on all things Albert Square is something we’re excited about. With the inevitable scheduling changes due to the Euros, something we’ll be celebrating in Walford on screen, box setting all four episodes will ensure everyone gets their dose of drama and football fans won’t miss out.

– Jon Sen, Executive Producer, EastEnders



The episodes will also broadcast on BBC One weekdays so viewers can get their EastEnders fix wherever suits, morning or night, on the move or at home – the audience is in charge of how the drama of the Square unfolds

“From indulging them all in one night, staggering across a few days or continuing to watch the episodes play out on BBC One, we hope the endless streaming options on BBC iPlayer keeps viewers content over the next few weeks.”

