EastEnders to premiere on iPlayer during Euro 2020

The soap’s four weekly episodes will premiere on the streaming service every Monday for the duration of the sporting event.

The episodes will also broadcast on BBC One weekdays, however there will be disruption to the schedule due to the football fixtures. To offset this, the BBC is giving viewers more control over how they consume the soap.

“By giving audiences the choice to watch the soap any time, viewers are in control of their Walford watching on BBC iPlayer and can drop into Albert Square whenever, wherever or tune in as the episodes air on BBC One.” – BBC Press Office

Over the next few weeks, whenever you choose to watch EastEnders, things certainly aren’t quiet in E20…

Mick (Danny Dyer) and Linda (Kellie Bright) have to make a big decision as Frankie (Rose Ayling-Ellis) and Nancy (Maddy Hill) team up to help Shirley (Linda Henry) find love.

Phil (Steve McFadden) and Kat (Jessie Wallace) look at taking a big step in their relationship whilst Ben (Max Bowden) and Callum’s (Tony Clay) honeymoon period is cut short.

Meanwhile, the Panesars face heartbreak, things with Isaac (Stevie Basaula) worsen and Mila (Ruhtxjiaih Bellenea) struggles to tell Iqra (Priya Davdra) the truth as both Bernie (Clair Norris) and Tiffany (Maisie Smith) grapple with secrets.

EastEnders will box set episodes on BBC iPlayer, with four episodes dropping weekly on Mondays from 14th June for three consecutive weeks whilst the Euros take place.

The Beeb note that the show is one of the most popular shows on BBC iPlayer. Since its return to air last September, it has been streamed over 196 million times.

Jon Sen, Executive Producer, EastEnders said: “Giving EastEnders viewers the ability to decide when they drop in on all things Albert Square is something we’re excited about. With the inevitable scheduling changes due to the Euros, something we’ll be celebrating in Walford on screen, box setting all four episodes will ensure everyone gets their dose of drama and football fans won’t miss out.

“From indulging them all in one night, staggering across a few days or continuing to watch the episodes play out on BBC One, we hope the endless streaming options on BBC iPlayer keeps viewers content over the next few weeks.”

It’s the first time EastEnders has ‘officially’ been available to watch in advance since 2003 when first look episodes were shown on the newly-launched BBC Three to help establish the channel.

A weeks’ worth of unaired episodes were leaked online in 2019 after a vulnerability with BBC iPlayer was exploited, while an episode was mistakenly added to the streaming service a day early in 2010.