The Masked Dancer continues following Flamingo’s departure

The Masked Dancer continued last as six more characters – Squirrel, Carwash, Flamingo, Rubber Chicken, Frog and Beagle – shimmied onto the stage.

“I think the nice thing about this competition is it’s not personal in any way. It’s all about whether they guess you, whether you did a performance where they felt they knew who it was or whether they’re left guessing. I think the fact it’s not personal is really nice.”

-Louise Redknapp

She shook her tail feather and gamely challenged Rubber Chicken in the pecking order but ultimately it was Flamingo who flew the nest last night. Removing the mask, Flamingo was revealed to be Louise Redknapp.

In the final panel guesses it was Jonathan Ross who was spot on!

“I loved my character, it was really good fun. What was really nice is that it was so different from me, it was very girly and pink. Being a flamingo was lots of fun and so different to what I would naturally choose.”

-Louise Redknapp

The Masked Dancer on ITV & the ITV Hub continues tonight at 7.30pm (Monday31st May)