Your Pick of the Plots for Wednesday, June 2.

Cocky Mack turns up at Pollard’s Barn and offers Pollard a quid pro quo – the return of Val’s coat in exchange for Aaron’s freedom. Pollard is dumbstruck at his audacity.

The stand-off between Pollard and Mack escalates until Pollard has an angina attack. As he slumps to the ground, Mack has a decision to make: does he help him or not?

Meanwhile, Ethan comes to an unsettling realisation regarding what Luke is up to.

Emmerdale, ITV, 7pm

Cindy is surprised when Ollie unexpectedly returns home. Before Cindy can tell Luke about Ollie’s return, Luke tells her that he needs to sort his head out before he can deal with anything else. Later, Cindy makes a drastic decision.

Meanwhile, Nancy is being short with Darren, as Jack realises she has got the wrong idea about his ‘date’ with Celeste. Darren explains what happened and tells Nancy that the ball is in her court.

Elsewhere, Tony is shocked when Diane goes to extreme lengths to protect her family. It’s poker night at The Dog for Fergus, Grace, Felix and Warren, but will Fergus realise the game is rigged?

Hollyoaks, Channel 4, 6.30pm

Al helps a local councillor try to reconnect with his estranged, grieving teenage son.

Doctors, BBC One, 1.45pm