Holby City to end on BBC One next year

Holby City has been axed by BBC One after 22 years on air.

The BBC noted that it was ‘incredibly proud’ of the show but was calling time on it in order to ‘reshape’ its drama slate to ‘better reflect, represent and serve all parts of the country’.

“We are incredibly proud of Holby City but it’s with great sadness that we are announcing that after 23 years, the show will end on screen in March of next year,” it said in a statement.

Holby City was launched in 1999 by the then head of serials at the BBC Mal Young with the help of top EastEnders writer Tony McHale. Originally it was not a year-round serial, airing for finite runs for its first three series.

The show is a spin-off to the A&E drama Casualty, which began in 1986, following the professional and personal lives of the staff who work in other departments of the same hospital.

The two programmes are, however, produced in different locations – Holby City is recorded at Neptune House within the BBC’s Elstree Studios complex in Borehamwood, while Casualty is filmed at the Rock Loath Studios in Cardiff.

At its peak Holby City enjoyed ratings of between 7 and 9 million, but the show has struggled to breach the 3 million viewers mark in recent times.

The BBC have said that the programme will remain on air until March next year.

“We sometimes have to make difficult decisions to make room for new opportunities and as part of the BBC’s commitment to make more programmes across the UK, we have taken the difficult decision to bring the show to a close in order to reshape the BBC’s drama slate to better reflect, represent and serve all parts of the country.

“We would like to take this opportunity to thank the amazing team at BBC Studios and all the cast and crew who have been involved in the show since 1999.” – BBC Press Office