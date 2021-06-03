Sky search for terrible singers for new series

Sky Arts and the English National Opera are today launching a search for the UK and Ireland’s worst singers to take part in brand new series Anyone Can Sing, airing later this year.

Anyone Can Sing will see six participants put through their paces as their voices are transformed from screeching in the shower to singing like a real soprano, proving that all of us can hold a tune.

“If I were to sing to you you’d be covering your ears, running for the hills, begging me to PLEASE STOP. So when the brilliant people at the English National Opera told me they could get anyone, and they stressed anyone, singing tunefully so your ears didn’t bleed we had to take them up on the challenge to turn Britain’s tone-deaf into singers.

“We firmly believe that participation in the arts is as important as watching and enjoying and we can’t wait to see how this experiment in joining-in unfolds.” – Phil Edgar-Jones, Director of Sky Arts and Entertainment

The ENO’s world-class vocal coaches will mentor the would-be singers throughout the process, giving masterclasses on everything from vocal technique to stage presence and setting them a series of musical challenges to take their singing to the next level – all in the space of three months. A few well-known faces will also lend a hand along the way as the tone-deaf and off-key start to hit all the right notes.

Casting for the series is now underway, so if you’re the worst singer you know and would like to take part, apply here. And if you have a particular reason for wanting to learn to sing – a surprise serenade, a new challenge, even overcoming anxiety – we want to hear about it!

“Here at the English National Opera we know how much work opera singers put into making their singing look so effortless. With the amazing support of top opera stars, we’re going to prove that anyone can sing.

“Opera is all about the drama, the emotion, and the passion, so what could be more dramatic and exhilarating than going from singing in the shower to hitting the highest of musical notes? We think singing is pretty great, and we want everyone to give it a go.” – Annilese Miskimmon, Artistic Director, ENO

Anyone Can Sing will air on Sky Arts, now free for everyone to watch on Freeview Channel 11, at the end of the year.