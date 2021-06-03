Love Island retains ‘ISawItFirst’ as fashion partner

Manchester-based brand ISAWITFIRST have today announced that they are once again the Official Fashion & Sunglasses Partner of Love Island for 2021, following the hugely successful partnerships in 2019 and 2020.

The seventh series of ITV2 and ITV Hub’s sunshine dating show returns this summer with a bevy of singletons looking for love and a chance to claim the amazing £50,000 prize.

As the official fashion partner of the show, ISAWITFIRST will be providing both male and female Islanders with a whole new wardrobe so all they need to worry about is cracking on! Once again the Love Island audience will be able to shop the show directly from the Love Island app, which will showcase a selection of the products seen in the villa.

The fashion brand has also announced that they will be sponsoring the first lookaspect of the show, where viewers are able to see a sneak peek of the day’s episode. What’s more, the brand will have access to exclusive imagery from inside the villa.

The brand saw huge success from the lucrative partnership deal in previous years, namely a 67% increase in sales month on month, a 60% spike in traffic week on week and a whopping 254% increase in followers on Instagram and 61% on Twitter.

Love Island returns to ITV2 shortly.