Adrian Lester and Vicky McClure reach their Trigger Point with ITV

Adrian Lester will star alongside Vicky McClure in new ITV drama Trigger Point.

The drama will turn the spotlight on counter-terrorism policing and the extraordinary work of the Metropolitan Police Bomb Disposal Squad.

“I’m really looking forward to partnering with Vicky on this great new series. Jed Mercurio’s material is always great. This series is ambitious and challenging which is why it’s exciting to be a part of the team.”



-Adrian Lester

Written by Daniel Brierley and produced by HTM Television, Trigger Point, is a high-octane six-part thriller series that focuses on the officers who risk their lives daily on ‘the long walk’ towards danger. For them, death is always just a heartbeat away.

Vicky McClure plays front-line officer Lana Washington, who is an experienced bomb disposal operative, known as an ‘Expo’ and Adrian Lester plays Joel Nutkins, who works alongside her. Both ex-military, the pair are close, having served together in Afghanistan.

When a terrorist campaign threatens the capital over the summer, the Expos are at the forefront of urgent efforts to find out who is behind the bombings before fatalities escalate…

Trigger Point will be filmed in London with no scheduling as yet decided.