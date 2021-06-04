Friends cast hairstyles trend following reunion show

I’ll be hair for you…

Last week Friends fans rejoiced as the reunion show aired on screens worldwide. The one-off special – which aired in the UK on Sky One and can still be seen on NOW – stars Jennifer Aniston, Courtney Cox, Lisa Kudrow, Matthew Perry, Matt LeBlanc and David Schwimmer all reunited for an un-scripted trip down memory lane.

But just how excited was everyone to see their favourite fivesome reunite on that infamous sofa of flat 20? Well, our friends at Milk + Blush couldn’t resist trying to find out and delved into Google Trends to see if the hair hype surrounding Jennifer Aniston (Rachel Green) was still as big now as it was in the 90s and 2000s.

And it seems their suspicions were right as people couldn’t be more excited to see what the American beauty had done with her hair lately, with interest peaking at 8 PM on show night, up 100% across all areas of the UK in the last week.

“It’s amazing to see the hype surrounding the beloved Friends cast after so long away. In particular, ‘The Rachel cut’ was such a massive hit back in the 90s and early 2000’s, so much so that people are still talking about it now.

“Nowadays Jennifer opts for a slightly longer style, with choppy layers, subtle lowlights and curtain bangs. Back in the early days of the show, her signature style was shorter, with more dramatic layers, a side fringe and tons of volume.”

-Nicole Petty, Haircare Expert at Milk + Blush

Back when the sitcom was at its height, Rachel Green’s hair was a global phenomenon, with millions of young girls rushing to their hairdresser to copy the character’s do. In 2015 it was reported that the style was the most requested style of all time, with 11 million British women trying out the look alone.

However, surprisingly it wasn’t just Rachel’s hair that sparked an interest, but Matthew Perry (Chandler Bing), whose hair piqued the interest the most on 29 May at 4 AM – the second highest of all cast members. That might have something to do with the actor’s noticeably thinner and greyer locks since the show ended in 2004.

The 1990s look for our stateside Friends.

Meanwhile, interest in Lisa Kudrow’s hair peaked on 27 May at 9 PM, Matt LeBlanc’s on 30 May at 4 AM, while no one was particularly interested in Courtney Cox or David Schwimmer’s hairstyles.

Although, it wasn’t just their hair that people have been searching for since the trailer dropped, with the search for Friends Fest increasing by 43 percent following the announcement, with interest peaking at 6 PM on 20 May.

Other Friends-inspired trends that have peaked since the announcement are Purple Paint (up 28%) on 22 May, Central Perk (up 20%) on 19 May and Smelly Cat (up 9%) on 23 May. But it was Phoebe’s infamous rendition of ‘Smelly Cat’ that caught the attention of viewers on show night, with Lisa Kudrow’s duet with Lady Gaga increasing search by 100 percent at 9PM.

Plus, David Schwimmer and Jennifer Aniston’s admission that they channeled their adoration for each other into their beloved characters has seen 60 percent more Brits search (in one week) for clues that their chemistry was much more than you saw on-screen.

It seems people couldn’t be any more excited to have the cast’s famous faces (or hairstyles) back on their screens again.

“None of the other star’s hair has changed too much, except for the obvious thinning (Matthew) and grey/white locks (Matt). There’s no doubt that these stars, the whole Friends culture and their hairstyles will be of interest to fans around the world for years to come.”

-Nicole Petty, Haircare Expert at Milk + Blush