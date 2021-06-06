This week in Pobol y Cwm Mark is in high spirits

This coming week in the S4C serials…

Mark is in high spirits as he prepares for a meeting online with Andrea. Jason is shocked when Sara reveals her wish to give Ifan a brother or sister. As Dylan is acting shifty, Dani suspects that he’s up to no good. It’s a sticky situation for Jaclyn and Eileen when John calls and demands answers.

Cassie berates Kelly having read her article that exposes Cassie’s personal life. With his sights on revenge, what does a conniving Gerwyn have up his sleeve for Garry before heading to South America? Kath is astonished when she discovers how much her engagement ring is worth. How will Kelly react when Jason tells her that Sara wants another baby with him?

Mae Mark mewn hwyliau da wrth iddo baratoi am gyfarfod ar-lein gydag Andrea. Caiff Jason sioc pan mae Sara yn rhannu ei syniad o gael brawd neu chwaer i Ifan. Wrth i Dylan ymddwyn yn rhyfedd, mae Dani yn amau fod rhywbeth mawr o’i le. Aiff sefyllfa Jaclyn ac Eileen yn gymhleth wrth i John fynnu cael atebion.

Mae Cassie’n rhoi llond pen i Kelly am ysgrifennu erthygl mor bersonol amdani. Gyda’i feddwl ar ddial, beth mae Gerwyn yn ei gynllwynio ar gyfer Garry, cyn gadael am Dde America? Caiff Kath ei syfrdanu wrth ddarganfod gwerth ei modrwy ddyweddïo. Beth fydd ymateb Kelly pan ddaw i wybod fod Sara wedi gofyn i Jason am fabi arall?

Pobol y Cwm, S4C, Monday, Tuesday, Wednesday & Thursday 8 pm

English and Welsh subtitles, Omnibus on Sunday with on-screen English subtitles

Everyone is trying their best to keep Glenda’s surprise retirement party a secret, but as she becomes increasingly upset about the lack of celebrations it becomes increasingly difficult to hide the secret, especially once Arthur gets to hear about it.

Mathew is desperate to receive his painkillers from Barry which makes him take risks while still trying to hide his addiction. But little does Barry know that by trying to protect his feelings Iris has done some great damage. Despite facing difficult questions from Kay and Vince, Ken continues to act suspiciously and tries to make excuses to avoid work.

As Carwyn beings to question Iestyn about his job at the Tŷ Pizza, Barry finally finds the answer to something that has been bugging him, much to Mathew’s relief.

Mae pawb yn ceisio eu gorau glas i gadw’r gyfrinach am barti syrpreis Glenda, ond wrth iddi hi ddigalonni nad yw ei hymddeoliad yn cael ei nodi, bydd hi’n gynyddol anodd, ac yn enwedig unwaith y caiff Arthur wybod.

Mae Mathew ar bigau’r drain eisiau ei becyn o dabledi lladd poen gan Barry a bydd yn ei arwain i ddyfroedd dyfnion wrth iddo gymryd un risg yn ormod wrth drio celu ei gaethiwed. Ac ychydig â ŵyr Barry faint o ddifrod y mae Iris wedi ei wneud wrth geisio ei warchod. Er gwaethaf cwestiynau anodd gan Kay a Vince, mae Ken yn parhau i ymddwyn yn amheus a hel esgusodion i osgoi gweithio.

Ac wrth i Carwyn ddechrau holi mwy o gwestiynau ynglŷn â gwaith Iestyn yn y Tŷ Pizza, mae’r ateb i un cwestiwn sydd wedi bod yn ei lethu yn cyrraedd i Barry, er mawr ryddhad i Mathew hefyd.

Rownd a Rownd, S4C, Tuesday and Thursday, 8.25 pm

English and Welsh subtitles, Omnibus on Sunday, with on-screen English subtitles