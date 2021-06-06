This week in River City Caitlin is up the creek without a wee paddle

This week in Shieldinch.

Caitlin’s lawyer Laura tries to allay her fears, but Caitlin seems determined to change her plea to guilty to save Maggie from taking the blame. Laura talks her around, but as the evidence against her mounts in court, Caitlin begins to crack.

Laura does her best to cast reasonable doubt over the prosecution’s case, picking apart the post-mortem results and throwing into question who dealt the killer blow to Joe. Nicole takes the stand, but her testimony contradicts her police statement and she’s quickly discredited as a reliable witness.

Next up is Ellie, whose nerves take over. The prosecution pulls her apart on the stand and seeing her sister struggle, Caitlin’s anger boils over. When Ruby fails to appear, Caitlin fears the worst – but there’s another bombshell on the horizon: Ruby’s father, Ash King.

Initially, Ash is supportive, but after discovering Ruby had a child with her abuser, Joe, he shames Caitlin’s parenting skills and admits their past relationship was volatile.

Meanwhile, Jac is optimistic of a guilty verdict. But her positivity sours as she hears details of how Joe groomed an underage Ruby. The tables turn again when Ruby’s testimony reveals that Caitlin hit Joe. However, Jac is crushed when Lou reveals the investigation into Joe has uncovered multiple underage victims.

At the Tall Ship, Suzie offers moral support to the McLeans. With all the family drama unfolding, Suzie tells Bernie she’s not sure whether she has a place in Shieldinch anymore.

River City, BBC Scotland Channel, Monday, 10pm. Repeated on Wednesday at 7.30 pm on BBC One Scotland