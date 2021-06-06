SAS: Who Dares Wins turns its focus to leadership

Best on the Box choice for Sunday, June 6.

Tonight’s episode of SAS: Who Dares Wins focuses on Leadership.

Just eight of the twenty-one recruits who started the course remain. Heading into the final phases, the Directing Staff work the recruits to their absolute limits. Sleep-deprived and with restricted rations, who will crack under the pressure? This week, Justine, Sean and DJ’s stories feature heavily in the episode.

Justine grew up in Northern Italy but when at 13 her mum passed away from breast cancer, they moved to the UK. At 19, Justine is the youngest recruit on the SAS: Who Dares Wins course but she has a real taste for the military. She is a member of the army cadets and has travelled to Canada, where she was an expedition leader in charge of 100 other cadets. She loves the feeling of being a leader and being part of the series has fired up her desire to either join the army or work for the UN.

Sean grew up in Moss Side in Manchester to an Irish father and a Jamaican mother. Where he lived, witnessing violence and hearing shootings was a normal, regular occurrence for him. His father’s spent 10 years in prison and he moved with his mother to East Manchester.

Sean struggled with moving from a multicultural area to a predominately white community, and as a result, he suffered extreme racism, which he never told anyone about. To combat the abuse, he would pretend to wash his bike with bleach but instead would scrub the bleach on his arms to lighten his skin tone.

As he grew taller and more physically imposing, Sean started to fight back but admits to going from being bullied to being a bully, to shift the attention he away from him, something he is now ashamed of. In his early twenties, he fell into the wrong crowd but soon changed his ways when he was offered the chance to become a teacher. He’s now Head of Year 10 and also teaches sports. Sean has excelled in his career and is determined to provide his pupils with the care he needed when he was younger.

DJ is currently in the middle of a divorce from his ex-wife of 13 years. After they split up, he went through what he describes as a mid-life crisis. He changed careers, giving up banking to open several children’s hair salons. He also changed his image, getting fitter and tattooed, and started having fun nights out, drinking for the first time.

SAS: Who Dares Wins: Leadership, Channel 4, 9 pm