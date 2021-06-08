Five Dates a Week for Channel 4

Channel 4 has commissioned Five Dates a Week an expanded version of ‘Five Guys A Week’..

“Five Guys a Week proved to be a captivating series showing that the path to romance is complex. We’re proud of the diverse mix of men and women we saw in series one and two, and we’re really excited for further potential love matches as this unique dating series expands to a more inclusive array of hopeful romantics.”

-Gilly Greenslade, Commissioning Editor, Factual Entertainment, Ch4

In Five Dates a Week one singleton invites five potential partners of their choice to spend a week living with them – all at the same time. The format fast-tracks the ‘getting to know you’ phase of the relationship and gives the picker the opportunity to compare and contrast five dates – in real time. In the new series, the picker will move into a dreamy ‘love cottage’ for the week where they’ll invite five aspiring admirers to contend for romance.

“As they whittle down their five potential partners to just one – will the last one standing be their perfect match?” – Channel 4



In Series one and two of Five Guys a Week single women invited five eligible bachelors to their homes and hand-picked their favourites. Young audiences fell head over heels for the series, averaging 12.5% share for 16-to-34-year-olds, an age group very important to broadcasters. The format is distributed internationally by Fremantle and has sold to seven territories including Italy, Canada, Sweden and France.

“After the dating drought of the last eighteen months, love is in the air again. We’re delighted to be going back into production with a refreshing new take on one of Channel 4’s most exciting dating formats.”

-Lorraine Charker-Phillips, Label1’s Head of Programmes