The Glastonbury Experience returns to the Beeb

BBC Music presents The Glastonbury Experience 2021.



For a second year, BBC Music is to recreate the world of Worthy Farm for viewers and listeners, with a musical extravaganza – The Glastonbury Experience 2021 – a celebration of Glastonbury Festival across BBC television, BBC iPlayer, BBC radio and BBC Sounds, from Friday 25 – Sunday 27 June.

On telly across the evenings of Friday 25, Saturday 26 and Sunday 27 June, the BBC iPlayer pop-up channel and BBC Two will simulcast programmes, in keeping with each day’s theme.

On Friday 25 June, BBC Two will revisit key moments from the 1990s at Glastonbury, including the arrival of Britpop and TV cameras at the festival and when Robbie Williams played the Pyramid Stage in 1998 in Glastonbury in the 90s. Following this will be Radiohead at Glastonbury 1997 – the set which the band performed two weeks after the release of their seminal album OK Computer. The performance features Radiohead tracks including Paranoid Android, Karma Police, No Surprises and The Bends.

The following day (Saturday 26 June) BBC Two will explore the stories, stars and memorable moments since the year 2000 in Glastonbury in the 21st Century, before showing Kylie at Glastonbury 2019.

On Sunday (27 June) BBC Two will show Glastonbury Legends – performance highlights from some of the many musical legends who have performed at festival over the years. Then, it’s Live At Worthy Farm: Backstage (w/t). Presented by Jo Whiley, this exclusive, behind-the-scenes documentary follows director, Paul Dugdale and the team as they put together the spectacular filmed music event, Live At Worthy Farm. Featuring interviews with Emily Eavis, the artists who performed including Damon Albarn, Kano, Roisin Murphy, Wolf Alice and Coldplay and with unrestricted access to rehearsals and production. The programme tells the story of how Glastonbury’s very first festival without an audience was staged.

This will be followed by Live At Worthy Farm: Highlights (w/t), showcasing a selection of the incredible performances from the artists who took part in this once in a lifetime event.

Across the weekend, BBC Four will broadcast a Glastonbury set from Fela Kuti (1984) – which has never been shown on TV in its entirety before, plus highlights shows focusing on 1998, 1999, 2003 and 2017.